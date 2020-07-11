It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Voyo Jim Janjevich, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Jim slipped away peacefully after a courageous and gutsy 10 month battle with cancer. Although taken too soon, Jim lived life to the fullest. He took pleasure in the simple things in life - family, friends, playing golf and spending his winters in Florida at Timber Pines. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Janjevich, his loyal sons, Jamie (Melissa) and Doug (Kim) and his pride and joy, his four grandchildren, Alexandra, Jake, Zack and Ben. Jim will be sadly missed by his siblings Danny (Carolyn) and Denise and he will be reunited with his oldest brother, Mike. Jim will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, many friends and countless golf buddies. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses who showed Jim such care and compassion, especially Dr. Chan, Dr. Watada and Jim's incredible nurse, Arianna. Here's to hitting them long and straight and just making the putts when they count. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Jim to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca