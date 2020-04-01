Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Resources
More Obituaries for W. LATIMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Scott LATIMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Scott LATIMER Obituary
Passed away peacefully March 29th at age 87 at Hospice Huntsville, Algonquin Grace. Cherished husband of 62 years of Pat. Beloved brother of Mary Lee Latimer of Barrie. Loved father of Gillian (Ron Hall), Andy (Charmaine) and Bruce (Trudy). Proud grandfather of Isaac (Kelly) and Alex (Lisa and children Mikayla and Andrew) Hall and great-grandfather to Ruth. Scott taught at Oakville Trafalgar High School. His passions were playing golf and bridge and his greatest joy was time spent with his family. He built his dream log home for he and Pat in 1979 where his family has spent many happy times enjoying the beauty of the Lake of Bays. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In his memory please consider a gift to Hospice Huntsville or a .
Published in Halton News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -