Peacefully passed away, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at The Village of Riverside Glen, Guelph, age 94 years. Predeceased by her husband Gordon Stiles (1994) and Richard Daus (2011). Survived by her niece Leslie Smith, and great-niece Fiona Peach, from Fredericton New Brunswick. Wannetta will be dearly missed by her long-time friends Carolynne Vynychenko, Wally Ella, Tracey Curtis, Bob and Jean Jeffries. A life-long resident of Acton, and life-long member of Knox Presbyterian Church. Wannetta was incredibly artistic, she enjoyed making quilts and porcelain dolls, just to name a few of her artistic talents, and had a love for music. We would sincerely like to thank the care team at Riverside Glen for all of their grace love and compassion they gave to Wannetta. She loved you all. Friends will be received at the MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 44 Main St. N., Acton at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Bracelet of Hope (a charity supporting children of Africa) would be appreciated. Online donations may be placed at www.braceletofhope.ca or mailed to 21 Yarmouth St., Guelph, ON N1H 4G2
Published in Halton News on Feb. 21, 2020