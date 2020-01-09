Home

More Obituaries for White Valerie Isabel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

White Valerie Isabel

White Valerie Isabel Obituary
It is with profound sadness we announce that Valerie Isabel White of Burlington passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on December 30, 2019 after a long struggle with sarcoma cancer. Val was 61 years old. She was predeceased by both of her beloved parents Daniel and Jean White. Val will be deeply missed by her brother Tom of Oakville, sister Honore (Mike) Hamelin and her beloved niece Taylor, all from Midland. Val loved laughter, life, family, and friends and her much loved pet, Zak, the cat. Despite having many health challenges in her life, she was an inspiration to all with her positive attitude, keen wit, and fighting spirit to the end. Her love of children paved the way for a career in family daycare where she operated her own business from her home. Val was instrumental in forming the first ladies hockey league in Oakville in the early 1970's. As an avid sports lover, she played hockey herself for many years. Valerie also cheered on the Toronto Blue Jays, rarely missing a game on tv. Val was compassionate and dedicated to those who were in need. This was reflected in her choice to volunteer with the elderly and in her role as a caregiver to her ailing father, aunt, and brother. The family would like to thank her friends at the Timber Lane Condo complex and her many relatives for their love and support. Many thanks to the staff at Mount Sinai who treated Val with compassion and respect. A Celebration of Life is planned for the near future at All Saints Church in Mount Pleasant, near Brantford.
