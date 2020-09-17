It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wieslaw (Vic) Rozanski at the age of 55 after a courageous six month battle with cancer. Born March 8, 1965 in Ostroleka, Poland, Wieslaw immigrated to Canada in 1989, where he settled down in Oakville, Ontario to raise his family. Wieslaw will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Dorota; his three children, Dominika, Patrick and Sebastian, as well as his sister, Lilka. A small service was held at St. Matthew's Parish on August 18, 2020. Wieslaw will forever live on in our hearts.



