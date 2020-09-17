1/1
Wieslaw (Vic) ROZANSKI
1965-03-08 - 2020-08-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wieslaw's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wieslaw (Vic) Rozanski at the age of 55 after a courageous six month battle with cancer. Born March 8, 1965 in Ostroleka, Poland, Wieslaw immigrated to Canada in 1989, where he settled down in Oakville, Ontario to raise his family. Wieslaw will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Dorota; his three children, Dominika, Patrick and Sebastian, as well as his sister, Lilka. A small service was held at St. Matthew's Parish on August 18, 2020. Wieslaw will forever live on in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved