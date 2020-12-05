1/1
Wilfred Donald Olaf Stenekes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 3, 1952 - December 1, 2020 Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital. Survived by his wife Harumi Meurio Scotti, of 39 years. Will be dearly missed by his sister Anne (Dick) and brother Al. Predeceased by parents John and Berta, son Daniel and sister Rose. Will be greatly missed by all other family members, including the Tim Hortans coffee gang, oldies car family and friends who knew and helped him throughout all these years. A special thanks to Dr. Naidoo and Dr. Darcel for all of their assistance. A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME in Burlington. Due to the pandemic, a reservation is required to all guests attending. Please contact (905) 637-5233 to book a time to visit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Donald.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved