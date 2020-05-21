It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of William (Bill) Charles Wright on May 10, 2020 at the age of 88 years. He was a loving and devoted father and friend to all whose lives he touched. Bill passed peacefully surrounded virtually by his family at The Village of Erin Meadows in Mississauga, Ontario. Loving husband of Mary his wife of 67 years. Beloved brother of David Wright (Joan). He is predeceased by his angel granddaughter Annie. Bill was a loving father to Nancy (Ross) Latter, Jim (Janet) Wright and Carolyn (Bruce) Little. Cherished Grandpa/Poppa to Kara (Derek), Andrea (Shaun), Meaghan, Courtney (Jamie) Matthew, Libby (Kurt), Madeline, Hilary (Mike) and Stephen. Proud Great Grandfather of Brayden and Adeline. Bill was born and raised in Mimico and then settled in Oakville for many years where he and Mary raised their family. Bill was a partner of Glenn Graydon Wright Chartered Accountants for 30 years. During that time he treated his clients as friends. He served his community well when involved with the Oakville Children's Aid Society, Kinsmen Club of Oakville as well as the Rotary Club of Oakville where he was president. For many years he was a parishoner of the Anglican church in Oakville and Kitchener. Upon his retirement Mary and Bill moved to Kitchener. They spent many years travelling the world together visiting 45 different countries. They spent their winters in Bill's favourite place, Portugal. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Howland neighbourhood at The Village of Erin Meadows for taking such good care of Bill over the past five years and especially during these difficult few weeks. Bill will be happy to be reunited with his beloved Annie. We pray there will be someone there to scratch his back as many who knew him know that he loved a good back scratch. At this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date with interment of ashes at Evergreen Cemetery, Milton Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the charity of your choice are welcome. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on May 21, 2020.