|
|
After a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, Bill left this world to join his beloved wife, Luanne in their next life. Bill leaves behind his 5 children, Andrew, Logan (Andrea), Shannan (Steve), Trevor (Annette), Tim (Rachelle) and 11 cherished grandchildren, Eric, Stephanie, Adam, Jaidyn, Lucas, Sydney, Thomas, Parker, Beckett, Abby and Chase. Bill was born in Bathurst and remained an East-coaster at heart his entire life. He met the love of his life, Luanne, in high school and they married shortly after, enjoying 52 happy years of marriage. Bill joined Royal Bank straight out of school and proudly worked there his entire career. His career took the family around the country to places like Montreal, Sudbury, Ottawa and Burlington where he made many dear friends for life. Bill was a real family man and went on many camping trips and holidays when the children were young. Later in life, Bill took up golf and became an avid golfer with Luanne. Bill and Luanne spent many happy winters in Florida golfing with family and close friends. Bill will be remembered as a kind, honest, thoughtful, caring, humorous and loving, father, husband, Papa, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed. Due to the current pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, there will be no service or Celebration of Life. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bill are asked to please consider Parkinson's Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 2, 2020