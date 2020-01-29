|
|
On January 22, 2020 at Ian Anderson House, Oakville at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Gilbert) for 62 years. Cherished father of David, Bob (Sherrill), and Anne (Steven Zakem). Also survived by half-brother Trevor (Vivienne), former sister-in-law Jeannette Speak (Kevin), in Australia and half-sister Jane Phillips (David) in England. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Australia and the U. S. Predeceased by grandson Rodney Seymour. Cris, born a Geordie, was raised in Belmont, Surrey, England and was proud to have endured the bombing and hardships of WWII. Survivor of the Bourne End railway disaster in September 1945. Royal Air Force service 1948, 1949. Emigrated to Canada in 1953 and worked for British Amercian Oil and later Gulf Oil Canada in Human Resources for 34 years. The family wish to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by Dr. Lynne Benjamin, Acclaim Health, and Hospice Staff. A Memorial Service was held at St. John's United Church in Oakville on January 26, 2020. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 29, 2020