William (Bill) died suddenly on September 22, 2020 at the Royal Alexandra hospital in Edmonton, Alberta where he learned on an undiagnosed cancer on Monday, September 21st. He died peacefully in his sleep. Bill was the beloved son of George Earl Leard and Elinor (Harwood) Leard (deceased), the brother of John and Katherine Leard, brother-in-law to Patti Smart-Leard and the best uncle of Max and Simon Leard, all residing in Ontario. He was born on March 25, 1951 in Indore, India where his parents were missionaries. When he was 7 years old his family moved back to Ontario and settled in Oakville in 1964. It was during the 1960's that month long summer visits to his father's family farm in Fortune Cove, Prince Edward Island and being with all his cousins, aunts and uncles there, created his love of PEI. He later said that his two favorite places in the world were Yellowknife and PEI. Bill attended the International School in Lausanne Switzerland for one year and then went to Trent University, in Peterborough, Ontario where he graduated with a degree in French. While living in Ottawa Ontario he met and became good friends with an architecture student. When his friend began his career in Yellowknife, Bill soon followed and found work in construction. One of his greatest pleasures came from helping to design and build unique structures. His skills were prized by some of the leading lights of the NWT and he helped build some iconic personal residences. He greatly appreciated his opportunities to help isolated communities build their schools and other buildings. He also worked on the Blanchford Lake Lodge. He relished the challenges of such remote projects and the collaboration of working with others. He later attended school in Calgary to hone his cabinetmaker skills. He drew great satisfaction from creating many wonderful wooden objects for his family and friends. He was very proud of the display cases he built for the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. His willingness to help new arrivals made him life long friends. His house boat commissions continue to grace the lake and his creation of the 'anchor yanker' has become a community resource. 'Bill on the Hill' lived for more than 40 years on Joliffe Island in Yellowknife, NWT where he found hte perfect home for his singular life. His generous spirit, sense of humour, innate intelligence and kindness towards others, especially his canine friends endeared him to many and made him a fixture in Old Town. His sense of fair play and strength of character supported by an extensive self taught knowledge of the law also were welcome additions to Old Town. He had a great respect for and appreciation of the local Dene who came to influence so much of his life. His colloquial use of 'n'eh when visiting the south allowed him to stay connected to the North and with a twinkle in his eye he would say that it was like the famed Canadian 'eh', but also a little bit more. Bill generously gave his time to many but especially to his family. He spent two summers framing John and Patti's home during his short northern working months and came south again during the last two winters of his father Earl's 100 year life. AS he said though, it was not complete hardship because Dad had hot running water every day. His gentle, self deprecating wit will be greatly missed. Bill's ashes will be returned to Yellowknife and will be interred there also in Cascumpec, PEI. A celebration of his life will be held in Yellowknife for their support, kind words and for sharing stories of his life.



