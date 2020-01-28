|
|
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of William James ("Jim") Gorman on Friday January 24th 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Phyllis for 58 years. Beloved Father to Andrew (Beth), Christopher (Robyn) and Joel. Lovingly remembered by his grandsons Bradley and Jeffrey and his brothers Tom and Peter. Predeceased by his daughter Patrice and daughter in law Beth. Jim had a long and successful 40-year career with Royal Bank of Canada retiring as an Executive Vice President in 1993. His retirement enabled him to pursue his lifelong passion for cars. Jim's passion and entrepreneurial spirit went into overdrive in his "retirement" which saw him not only spend more time collecting and restoring cars, but together with his sons expanded his used car passion into new car dealerships that today continue his vision and legacy. Jim also enjoyed time at the family cottage in Bobcaygeon, never one to relax for long, Jim was always eager to return to Milton to be around cars and starting his next project. He will be loved and remembered always. Visitation will take place at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton (905) 878-4452, on Wednesday January 29th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 139 Martin Street, Milton at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday January 30th, followed by a reception at Greystone Golf Club in Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Jim. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 28, 2020