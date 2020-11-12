Born on April 26, 1953, in Montreal, passed away on November 5, 2020, in Toronto. Bill is survived by his beloved daughters Sarah and Lindsay, son-in-law Jordan, and his granddaughters, Marlee, Ella, Brooklyn and Brielle. He leaves behind sisters Deidrie, Lesley (John), Meredith (Doug), brother Scott (Liz) and many nieces and nephews. He was affectionately known as "Papa" to his much-adored granddaughters. Bill was a wonderful storyteller and a volunteer who generously gave back to the community. Many times, he literally gave the coat off his back to those in need. His infectious smile and strong faith will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. Heaven just gained an angel that has so much love to give and many laughs to be shared. Contributions in memory of Bill will be kindly accepted in his name at the Kerr Street Mission to sponsor families for Christmas this year. A private family service has already been held.



