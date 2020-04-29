|
|
May 25, 1953 - April 26, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather William (Bill) Neil Gallie at the age of 66 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Sunday April 26th with his wife and daughters at his side. Bill fought a heroic fight after many complications impacting his health. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Diane (Eves), along with his two daughters Michelle (Reid) Snow Oakville and Stephanie Gallie Burlington, and his adorable grandchildren Kenzlie and Quinten Snow. He is also survived by his sister Shelley Stewart (Ron) along with many nieces' nephews, brothers and sister in laws, and aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his parents William and Marlene Gallie of Sarnia. After retiring from a very successful career in Foodservice, including being President of Best Foods Canada, he happily volunteered his time at Skate Canada and ISU events, reuniting with many friends he had made while supporting his daughters throughout their upbringing in the sport. He loved to attend his grandchildren's activities including dance competitions skating lessons, hockey, lacrosse, and soccer. For Bill, the cottage on Shadow Lake was his happy place in the summer, while Florida was his second home in the winter always taking time to show his grandkids the world through his eyes. At the cottage he was known to be up early tinkering around or starting breakfast on the BBQ before getting ready for a day on the water, typically with oldies music in the background. His smile was one that could light up a room and his warmth was felt by everyone he interacted with. While he wasn't with us as long as we would have liked, the time we had with him was incredible. We want to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital ICU who took such great care of all of us for the past 5 months. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. John's Anglican Church Memorial Fund or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A family funeral will be held at Smiths Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 29, 2020