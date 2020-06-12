William Noel December 24 1926 - June 6 2020 SHIELDS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our father, William (Bill) Noel Shields at the age of 93 years five months on June 6, 2020 at 9:37 p.m. at Oakville Memorial Hospital with his children surrounding his bedside. A loving husband of 71 years to Elizabeth Irene Shields - deceased May 29, 2019. Cherished father of Vivian (Russ), Gloria (Gil), Marsha (Paul - deceased), Judy (deceased), Bill (Marisa), Chuck (Brenda) and Lisa. Grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 23, and proud great-great-grandfather of three. Bill is survived by his sister Helena McDonald and brother-in-law Gordon Thomson and many more nieces and nephews. Bill Shields will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. A Life Time Member of The Royal Canadian Oakville Legion, Branch 114. A Veteran of World War II on the H.M.C.S. Trentonian, Stoker, 1st Class, R.C.N.V.R. A Private Family Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home with Interment to follow at St. Jude's Cemetery in Oakville, where our father will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when it's safer for everyone. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved