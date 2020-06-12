It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our father, William (Bill) Noel Shields at the age of 93 years five months on June 6, 2020 at 9:37 p.m. at Oakville Memorial Hospital with his children surrounding his bedside. A loving husband of 71 years to Elizabeth Irene Shields - deceased May 29, 2019. Cherished father of Vivian (Russ), Gloria (Gil), Marsha (Paul - deceased), Judy (deceased), Bill (Marisa), Chuck (Brenda) and Lisa. Grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 23, and proud great-great-grandfather of three. Bill is survived by his sister Helena McDonald and brother-in-law Gordon Thomson and many more nieces and nephews. Bill Shields will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. A Life Time Member of The Royal Canadian Oakville Legion, Branch 114. A Veteran of World War II on the H.M.C.S. Trentonian, Stoker, 1st Class, R.C.N.V.R. A Private Family Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home with Interment to follow at St. Jude's Cemetery in Oakville, where our father will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when it's safer for everyone. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 12, 2020.