Peacefully, with family by her side on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Milton District Hospital at the age of 91. Dear wife of the late Larry. Loving mother to Carole (the late Jay) and Brent (Karen). Grandmother to Ryan (Katherine), Kevin (Sabrina) and great grandchildren Livia and Isabelle. Wilma was a lifelong, active member of St. Paul's United Church and taught Sunday School there for more than 50 years. She will be dearly missed. The family received visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A funeral service took place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. from St. Paul's United Church, 123 Main St., Milton. Private interment followed. If desired, memorial donations in lieu of flowers to St. Paul's United Church would appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
.