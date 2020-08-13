TYRER- The family of the late Wilma Tyrer (nee McEachern) of Milton, would like to express our heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to all our friends, relatives, neighbours and our St. Paul's church family for the floral tributes and memorial donations, sympathy cards and acts of kindness shown to us in the recent loss of our mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma. A very sincere thank you to Carol Hyde for her comforting words, to John Challinor for his personal tribute, and to Judy Hunter for her musical contribution. Thank you to Rebecca and staff of Scott Early Funeral Home for their kind, professional service. Sincerely, Carole, Brent, Karen and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store