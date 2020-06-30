Wright Rosemary Goodale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wright's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary (Wright) Goodale was a youthful 84 years old when she passed suddenly on June 26, 2020. Dearly loved and deeply missed by many including her husband Don, daughters Jamie (Madill) Gamble & Kip, Jackie (Madill) Fair & Jamie, and son Jon Madill & Jodi. Also feeling her loss is her sister Dorothy Murison and brother Ronald Wright. Rosemary was also loved by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her step children and their families. She was blessed with a large and loving family which she cherished. Rosemary lived in Oakville the majority of her life and loved the town she called home. The Canadian Tire store in Oakville was her favorite work place by far where she made many lifelong friends. Rosemary loved generously and was kind and compassionate with a touch of spunk. Her laugh was contagious. She had a smile that would melt your heart and make you feel wonderful. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home in Oakville at 64 Lakeshore Road West on Thursday July 2nd from 2-5 pm. Masks are required. Memories can be left on their website, www.koprivataylor.com. A private Funeral to take place. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Rosemary's charities of choice of the Kidney Foundation and Heart and Stroke.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved