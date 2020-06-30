Rosemary (Wright) Goodale was a youthful 84 years old when she passed suddenly on June 26, 2020. Dearly loved and deeply missed by many including her husband Don, daughters Jamie (Madill) Gamble & Kip, Jackie (Madill) Fair & Jamie, and son Jon Madill & Jodi. Also feeling her loss is her sister Dorothy Murison and brother Ronald Wright. Rosemary was also loved by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her step children and their families. She was blessed with a large and loving family which she cherished. Rosemary lived in Oakville the majority of her life and loved the town she called home. The Canadian Tire store in Oakville was her favorite work place by far where she made many lifelong friends. Rosemary loved generously and was kind and compassionate with a touch of spunk. Her laugh was contagious. She had a smile that would melt your heart and make you feel wonderful. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home in Oakville at 64 Lakeshore Road West on Thursday July 2nd from 2-5 pm. Masks are required. Memories can be left on their website, www.koprivataylor.com. A private Funeral to take place. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Rosemary's charities of choice of the Kidney Foundation and Heart and Stroke.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 30, 2020.