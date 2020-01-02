|
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Milton District Hospital on the evening of Sunday December 22, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Paul and siblings Lena, Dahlia, Jimmy and Tulio. She is survived by son Stephen (Catherine), daughter Denise (Wayne), son Doug (Laura), grandchildren Victoria, Natalie and Trevor as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Yolanda had an active life of community service. In recognition of her volunteer work she received many awards including The Ontario Medal of Good Citizenship 2008 and Senior of the Year Award 2011. The family will received visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St. Milton (905) 878-2669. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 from Holy Rosary Church, 139 Martin St. Milton. If desired, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital, The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be appreciated. The family extends their thanks to the staff and physicians of the ICU at Milton Hospital for their care. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com