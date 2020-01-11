Home

Yolanda McCann Obituary
The family of the late Yolanda McCann would like to express our heartfelt thanks to family and friends for the love and support shown during the recent loss of our mom. Your expression of condolences demonstrated through memorial donations, prayers, votive candles and continued support is greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Rebecca Hunt and her staff at the Scott Early Funeral Home. Thank you to the members of the Milton District Hospital Auxiliary. You are an incredible group of people and our mother was proud to wear the 'green vest'. Thank you to the Catholic Women's league for providing the honour guard during the Mass. And lastly, we want to thank Father Vivek Trindade for his thoughtful sermon. The homily provided a snapshot of who our mother was, a woman of incredible compassion, strength and faith. The outpouring of love and support were truly a blessing to celebrate the life on an amazing woman.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 11, 2020
