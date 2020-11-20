1/2
Zdenko James Peter SINGER
Born in Zagreb, Croatia on February 11, 1952, Zdenko passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at age 68. (after a battle with lung cancer). Beloved husband of Bozica Natalie Singer (née Macek) for 50 years. Loving father of Ingrid and Alpina (Oliver). Adoring grandfather to Alexander, Stefan, Petra, Julian, and Matthew. Zdenko is predeceased by his mother, Anna Singer Rozankovic and brother Karlo. He is survived by his sisters Lea (Claude) Archambault, Helena (Patrick) Deniau, Marija (André) Thouin, his brother, Anthony Rozankovic and his nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends in Croatia, the United States and Canada. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the St Vincent de Paul Society of St Raphael Church would be greatly appreciated. The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Raphael's Parish (4072 New Street, Burlington, ON, L7L 1S9) At 10 a.m. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, please call 905-637-5233 to make your reservation to attend the service.


Published in Halton News on Nov. 20, 2020.
