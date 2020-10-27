1/1
Suzanne MULLINS
1947-2020 (Retired Teacher-Renfrew County Separate School Board) Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family Suzanne Mary Jane Mullins passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife and best friend of 51 years to Blaine Mullins. Proud and loving mother of Sonia Mullins-Forget (Greg) and Tania Mullins (Mike) and most cherished Nanny of Riley. Predeceased by parents Joseph and Jeanette (Desjardins) Carr and brother Bobby Carr (Mary). Suzanne was devoted to her family and her faith. She was a devoted life-time member of the Catholic Women's League (CWL) for over 40 years both in Arnprior and Braeside and took on the role as President of the Diocese and was also an integral member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Church Building Committee. A passionate organizer, Suzanne was actively involved in the 707 Seniors Club and was the founder of the Arnprior Sparks. She was also an avid shopper and loved to seek out that perfect treasure or gift. She will be dearly missed by many friends as well as the many students and teachers who got to know her over her 33 years of teaching. Suzanne's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and again Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Braeside Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Arnprior Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Suzanne a donation may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church or to the St. John Chrysostom Restoration Fund. Members of the CWL will assemble for prayers Tuesday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. As per the restrictions regarding COVID-19, a limited amount of people are permitted at the funeral home and church. Face Masks/Coverings are required for the funeral home and church. (To RSVP for the visitation or service please reserve a space on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home at 613-623-2538.) Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 27, 2020.
