Adam Lee In Memoriam
1995-2009 Today recalls the memory Of our loved one gone to rest And those who think of him today Are those who loved him best We think of him in silence We often speak his name But all we have are memories And a picture in a frame When we look upon the picture He seems to smile and say Don't weep for me, I'm happy We'll meet again someday. Our family chains been broken And nothing seems the same But one by one, the chain will link And we'll all be together again. Forever in our hearts and always on our minds, Grandma Lee, Dad, Step-mother, Mother, and sisters Kayla, Ashley, Keira, Uncle Dan and Aunt Barb, Uncle Garry and Aunt Wilma, Uncle Tom and Aunt Cathy, Uncle Jerry and Aunt Kathy, Uncle Joe Kelly and Aunt Wendy, and his many cousins.
