Agnes BRYDGES

Agnes passed away peacefully at Hospice Renfrew, Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband Gordon Brydges (1998), infant son Brent, sisters Margaret and Ellen and brother Joseph. Loving mother to her only daughter Sandra Jefferies (David) of Arnprior. Cherished "Grama" of Lance (Lesley) and Lincoln (Krista) and most cherished "Grama B" of Neil, Liam, Jack, Palmer Morgan and late Brett. Dear sister-in-law of Margaret Hanson (Tom) of Braeside, Vera Brydges (late Manford) and Bobby Brydges (late Ramona), both of Arnprior. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Throughout her lifetime Agnes was actively involved in her community proudly serving as a member of the St. Columba United Church, Galetta (before the amalgamation), Galetta R.A., Lorne Sutherland Women's Institute and the Arnprior Hospital Auxiliary. She will be remembered for her unwavering guidance and take-charge-(with-love) manner. Many lives are forever touched by the gifts of duty and friendship she gave so freely. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation was held. Interment Thompson Hill Cemetery, Renfrew. In memory of Agnes a donation can be made to Hospice Renfrew. Condolences/tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.