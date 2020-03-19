Home

Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Agnes Elizabeth McPherson

Agnes Elizabeth McPherson Obituary
Passed away peacefully at her home in Perth on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Ross Evans McPherson. Loving mother of Cindy (Lloyd Burke), Reid (Carolyn Whiticar), Karen (Ken Carson), Shelley (Brent Whyte), Debbie (Russ Ramsbottom), Beth (Art Elliott), Kevin (Stacy Hanna), Randy (Shannon Kerr), Tania (Brian Oakes), Lori (Calvin Cooke). Agnes was the proud grandmother of 23 and great-grandmother of 22. She was predeceased by her dear parents James and Margaret Reid (nee Closs), her siblings Gertrude (Clyde Wilson), Inez (Bill McCue), Irene (Clifton Dunn), Mervyn and Austin (Elaine) and, her grandchildren Billy Duffy and Jonathan McPherson and by her great-grandson Avery White. The family want to send a special thank you to Holli for the time spent with mom. Agnes started her career as a hairdresser, then began a career in nursing at the Four Winds Nursing Home. Later moving to the Perth and District Hospital. Upon retirement Agnes enjoyed working in her flower beds and spending time with her large family. A private family service to Celebrate Agnes' life will take place. Interment to follow in Crawford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Agnes, contributions to C.H.E.O would be appreciated, alternatively, Agnes would appreciate if you spent quality time with your family, or time with those who don't have one. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020
