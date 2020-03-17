Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Senga GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Senga GRAHAM Obituary
Senga passed away in the Perth hospital on Friday March 13th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the dearly loved wife for 60 years of John Graham; cherished mother of Susan Graham (Ross Pottage), Allison Graham (Bill Campbell), Ian Graham who passed away in November 2019 and daughter-in-law Carole Mark. Senga will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandson, siblings Thomas and Helen McGlinchey who live in Scotland and all her family members. A private gathering of family for services to honour her life will be held. Those wishing to honour Senga with a memorial donation are asked to consider the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, Perth. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -