Senga passed away in the Perth hospital on Friday March 13th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the dearly loved wife for 60 years of John Graham; cherished mother of Susan Graham (Ross Pottage), Allison Graham (Bill Campbell), Ian Graham who passed away in November 2019 and daughter-in-law Carole Mark. Senga will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandson, siblings Thomas and Helen McGlinchey who live in Scotland and all her family members. A private gathering of family for services to honour her life will be held. Those wishing to honour Senga with a memorial donation are asked to consider the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, Perth. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 17, 2020