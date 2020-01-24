|
After a life well lived, Aileen went to join her loving husband Leo on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Dear mom of Rick (Jennifer). Dear grandma of Jacob (Sarah), Joshua and Kaiden. Proud great-grandma of Mya. Aileen was the daughter of the late Tom and Alice Tracey (nee Kilby). She was predeceased by her sisters Marion Enright (late Gerard), Cynthia Godda (late Gerald), and brothers Ken (late Betty), Harold and Alex. Aileen will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew on Thursday, January 23rd from 7-9 p.m. and after 11:30 a.m., Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24th at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Renfrew at 1:00 p.m. Spring interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations in Aileen's memory may be made to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 24, 2020