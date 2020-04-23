|
Alan passed away in Almonte on Sunday evening, April 12th, 2020 in his 74th year. He was son of the late Arthur and Marjorie (Clark) Umpherson. Alan was the dearly loved husband of Helen "Lynn" (Gorr) Umpherson, loved father of Dennis (Amanda), Darren (Haley) and Peter Umpherson; cherished grandfather of Lucas, Bradley, Devin and Nathan. He will be greatly missed by his siblings Marylin (Bob) Burch, Valerie (Bob) Gemmill and Karen (Dan) Sisty. Alan will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and good friends. He will be remembered for his dedication as a volunteer fireman for 13 years, summers in the sawmill, cutting logs and maintaining township and county roads. He enjoyed learning and sharing stories about local history. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the arrangements and interment services in White Cemetery, Poland will be held privately. Arrangements to honour his life will be held later when possible. In remembrance of Alan, donations to White Cemetery or the Alzheimer's Society of Lanark County would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 23, 2020