Alan Umpherson
The Family of the late Alan Umpherson wish to express our deep appreciation to everyone who offered acts of kindness, phone calls, messages and cards of sympathy and comfort at this time of sadness and loss in our lives. Thank you also to the staff of Almonte Country Haven for their exceptional and loving care of Alan throughout this epidemic. Also thank you to Blair & Son Funeral Directors for their kind and professional services. The Umpherson Family: Lynn, Peter, Dennis and Mandy, Darren and Haley and families.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 16, 2020.
