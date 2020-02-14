|
|
(Founding Member of the Countrymen) (Retired Employee of Ontario Hydro) Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving husband for 65 of the late Joan Kelly. Dear Mother of Patricia (Andrew Fong Ying), Teresa, and Valerie (Yves Genereux). Proud grandma of Kyle Chatur and Sarah (James Dimond) and loving Great-grandpa of Noah Dimond. Alban will be fondly remembered by his sister Olive (late Jack Shannon), his brothers Lacey (late Kathleen) and Jim (Alice) and his sister in law Dorothy Roach. Alban will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his granddaughter Katie Genereux, his sisters Rita (late Leonard Lemenchick), and Carmel (late Omer Pigeon) and his brothers Raymond and Herb. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew on Monday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. Spring interment Parish Cemetery. Donations in Alban's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020