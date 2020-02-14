Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Resources
More Obituaries for Alban ROACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alban ROACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alban ROACH Obituary
(Founding Member of the Countrymen) (Retired Employee of Ontario Hydro) Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving husband for 65 of the late Joan Kelly. Dear Mother of Patricia (Andrew Fong Ying), Teresa, and Valerie (Yves Genereux). Proud grandma of Kyle Chatur and Sarah (James Dimond) and loving Great-grandpa of Noah Dimond. Alban will be fondly remembered by his sister Olive (late Jack Shannon), his brothers Lacey (late Kathleen) and Jim (Alice) and his sister in law Dorothy Roach. Alban will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his granddaughter Katie Genereux, his sisters Rita (late Leonard Lemenchick), and Carmel (late Omer Pigeon) and his brothers Raymond and Herb. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew on Monday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. Spring interment Parish Cemetery. Donations in Alban's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alban's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -