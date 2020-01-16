Home

Albert Donald Willey

Albert Donald Willey Obituary
(A Long-time Legion Member & WW II Veteran) Passed away peacefully at the Almonte Country Haven on December 23, 2019. Albert Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 95. Beloved husband for 52 years to Betty and predeceased by Mary, his first wife for 12 years. Cherished by his children Patricia (Adrian), David (Danielle), Peter (Ann), Don (Julie) and Marilyn (Jason). Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his niece Melanie. Albert was a very sociable person who made an impression on everybody he met. Donations in memory of Albert may be made to the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 or the Almonte Country Haven. A special thank-you to the staff of the Almonte General Hospital-Rosamond Wing and the Almonte Country Haven for all their love and care. A Celebration of Albert's Life will be held in the Almonte Legion-Branch 240, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. with the Ladies Auxiliary to provide catering. Funeral Arrangements are Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020
