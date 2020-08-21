1/1
Alexander MARCHUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Broadview Nursing Centre on Tuesday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marchuk. Loving father of Bruce Wilson (Terry), Bob Wilson (Karen) and Janice Sutton. Dear grandfather of Mitchell, Samantha, Jarrett, Mandy, Ripley, Sunshine and great-grandfather to Titus, Aurora and Chase. Sadly missed by his brothers Paul, Peter, Mike and Joe. Predeceased by his parents Wasyl and Annastasia and his sister Olga. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A zoom service honouring his life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Jehovah's Witnesses at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca "He had a strong hope in the future" Revelation 21:3,4


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved