Alexander MARCHUK

Peacefully at the Broadview Nursing Centre on Tuesday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marchuk. Loving father of Bruce Wilson (Terry), Bob Wilson (Karen) and Janice Sutton. Dear grandfather of Mitchell, Samantha, Jarrett, Mandy, Ripley, Sunshine and great-grandfather to Titus, Aurora and Chase. Sadly missed by his brothers Paul, Peter, Mike and Joe. Predeceased by his parents Wasyl and Annastasia and his sister Olga. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A zoom service honouring his life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Jehovah's Witnesses at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com
would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
"He had a strong hope in the future" Revelation 21:3,4