1/1
Alexander "Alex" McKINLAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Following a long journey through Alzheimer's, Alex passed away peacefully at the Elisabeth Bruyere Health Centre, Ottawa on Sunday evening, July 5, 2020. He was 80. Beloved husband for over 57 years of Catherine (nee Savage). Dearly loved father of Frank (Lynn Grinstead) and Helen McKinlay. Cherished and proud "Grandpa" of Madison and Jack McKinlay. Dear brother of Jack McKinlay and Jean Wylie (late George). Lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Alex was born in Scotland, the youngest son of the late Alexander and Helen "Ella" (nee Shearer) McKinlay. He met the love of his life, Cathie at a friend's birthday party in 1959. The rest became history. Alex and Cathie wed in 1962 and welcomed their son Frank in 1965 and their daughter Helen in 1966. The family emigrated to Canada in 1972 and settled in Ottawa where Alex worked as a Mechanical Designer at General Dynamics until his retirement in 2010. Alex's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and Funeral Liturgy have taken place. In memory of Alex, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved