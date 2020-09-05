Alexander McLAREN

Passed away peacefully at The Ottawa General Hospital, Ottawa on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 57. Alex is survived by his beloved daughter Alexandra McLaren of Arnprior. A private family service has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario. Memorial donations to ALS Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be shared and donations made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.