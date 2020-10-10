Ron died September 30, 2020 at the age 77. Son of the late Sandy and Edna. He will be sadly missed by his friend and wife of 52 years, Roly, his dear sister Susie, (Al, nephew Glen, niece Jan and their families), the Routhliffes and families, sisters-in-law Suzanne, Hélène and their families and friends; some over 60 years. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life when we will be able to hug each other. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Rosamond Wing of Almonte General Hospital and at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. Please no flowers. Donations to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com