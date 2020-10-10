1/
Alexander Ronald DEWAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron died September 30, 2020 at the age 77. Son of the late Sandy and Edna. He will be sadly missed by his friend and wife of 52 years, Roly, his dear sister Susie, (Al, nephew Glen, niece Jan and their families), the Routhliffes and families, sisters-in-law Suzanne, Hélène and their families and friends; some over 60 years. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life when we will be able to hug each other. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Rosamond Wing of Almonte General Hospital and at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. Please no flowers. Donations to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved