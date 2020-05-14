Alfreda Gagat passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health hospital on Mon., May 4th, 2020. She was born in the village of Antonówka, Poland on March 11, 1929. She was the second child and the oldest daughter of Tatiana and Jan Zawisza. Visitation was held at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Oshawa on Wed., May 6th. A beautiful funeral service was held at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Whitby. Alfreda was known for her many remarkable talents. She was a tremendous cook, seamstress and gardener. She had a big heart and volunteered constantly in the kitchen at St. Hedwig Parish. She loved to sew and made most of her clothes. She was very good at knitting, crocheting and macramé. Alfreda also had a "green thumb". Alfreda was a Polish citizen who immigrated to Winnipeg from Germany in 1948. She married and moved to Oshawa in the early 1950s where the couple raised their beloved son, Richard. She is a Polish survivor of the German work camps of that time period and performed hard labor on German farms. After WWII, she lived with her family in German refugee camps before settling in Canada. She left behind a beautiful legacy and an indelible impression on each of the lives she has touched. Alfreda was preceded in death by her husband Henry, sister Shirley, and brother Józef. She was the loving mother of Richard and adoring babcia of Martine and Atheena. Alfreda is survived by her brothers: Walter Zawisza (Alice), Hilary Zawisza (Phyllis), Andy Zawisza(Terry), and sister Genevieve Bournay (the late Bernard). In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to a charity of your choice. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 14, 2020.