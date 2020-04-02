|
|
With heavy hearts we bid farewell to our beautiful Alice who passed away at the Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew on Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020 just three days shy of her 99th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford McVean on March 20, 1991. Dearly loved mother of Josie Clouthier (Tom) of Braeside and adored grandma of Todd Couthier (Penny) of Fitzroy Harbour and Cindy Felhaver (Kyle) of Braeside. Cherished and lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren: Allison and Matthew Richard; Amber and Caitlin Clouthier. A kind and gentle woman, Alice loved and enjoyed the simple things in life. Her God and family always came first. Forever loved and remembered. Due to the current Social Distancing Regulations, a private family visitation will take place at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Braeside whenever permissible. Interment will take place in the family plot at St. Alexander's Cemetery, Sand Point. In memory of Alice, please consider a donation to the Parish, Braeside. Please take a moment to share your thoughts and condolences with Alice's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 2, 2020