In her 83rd year, Alice passed away at home with her husband Francis (Frank), son Robert (Bob), daughter-in-law Helen and grandchildren Lauren and Alexander by her side. Alice had suffered significant injuries from a fall on Friday April 3, the 61st anniversary of their wedding. She was predeceased by her daughter Christine in 1975. Alice also suffered numerous medical conditions and after such suffering she was ready to meet her Saviour. Alice loved being involved in her community and enjoyed the company of neighbours, friends and family both in the Smiths Falls area and on Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick where she spent her childhood. She was able to experience living in various parts of Ontario as Frank's career in the Ontario Provincial Police progressed, making new friends in each area that they settled in. She had a diverse career working outside the home as a bank teller, an administrative assistant in an engineering office, an Avon representative and a Welcome Wagon hostess. A memorial service in Perth and interment service on Grand Manan will be scheduled after the current physical distancing requirements are relaxed. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or the in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020