Suddenly at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Patricia (Hector Voldock), David, Carl, Debbie (Bruce Lyon), Sharon (Rob Briscoe), Donny, and late Timmy. Survived by her brothers Harold, Tommy, Jerry, Hughie, Danny, Jimmy and Joseph as well as her sister Georgia Anne. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Mary (Kelly) Nolan as well as her brother Charlie and sister Catherine. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel at Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew followed by inurnment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Brudenell. Those desiring may make donations to the Renfrew & Area Seniors' Home Support in memory of Alice on-line at www.zohrfuneralhome.com