1/2
Alice (Nolan) VALDOCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Patricia (Hector Voldock), David, Carl, Debbie (Bruce Lyon), Sharon (Rob Briscoe), Donny, and late Timmy. Survived by her brothers Harold, Tommy, Jerry, Hughie, Danny, Jimmy and Joseph as well as her sister Georgia Anne. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Mary (Kelly) Nolan as well as her brother Charlie and sister Catherine. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel at Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew followed by inurnment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Brudenell. Those desiring may make donations to the Renfrew & Area Seniors' Home Support in memory of Alice on-line at www.zohrfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved