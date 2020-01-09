Home

Alice passed away peacefully at Bonnechere Manor on Thursday December 26th in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Vezina. Loving mother to Jeanne (Ronald Bennett), Suzanne and son Joseph. Grandma to Meagan Vezina, Heidi Bennett, Sherri Cobus, Conrad Bennett and Nikki Martin. Great-grandma to 8. We will always remember our Mother's strength, wisdom, generosity, and love and total devotion to us. As requested by Alice cremation has taken place. In Alice's memory donations to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation would be appreciated. Online Condolences and Donations may be made to www.gouletfuneralhome.com
