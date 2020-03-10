|
After a lengthy illness at Stoneridge Manor, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving husband of Eleanor for 64 years. Dear father of Nancy Code-Miller (Michael Miller), Kenneth (Cathy) and Helen Smiley. Proud grandfather of Alicia, Winston, Mark, Caroline, Hartin, Finley, Maxwell, Jacob, Emily and Alastair. Survived by his sisters Elsie (Howard Bennett - deceased), Vera (Lorne Deugo - deceased), Mary (James Johnston) and his brother Lloyd (Reta). Predeceased by his brothers Stanley (Dorothy-surviving), Gordon (Marilyn - surviving), William (Joan - surviving) and Fred (Mary Ellen - surviving), and by his sisters Edna (Harvey Ruttle), Anna (Kenneth Avery), and Evelyn (Garth Workman - surviving). Friends may support the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at St. James Anglican Church at 12 noon. Interment later in the spring at United Cemeteries. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation or St. James Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 10, 2020