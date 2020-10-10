(Retired Millwright - BASF, Arnprior) With sadness, the family announce the passing of Allan "A.J." Stanton at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020; Allan Joseph Cecil Stanton, a proud and longtime farmer from Kinburn was in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Letitia "Tish" (nee Herrick) Stanton. Devoted and proud father of the late Pat Stanton (Louise), Brian, Connie Guay (Leo), Shelley Farrell (Dale), Lynn Stanton (Nas Mohamed), Mark (Sherri) and Heather Millerwood (late Chris). A.J. was the last surviving child of the late Patrick and Mary Ann (nee Carroll) Stanton. Predeceased by siblings: Theresa "Tesse" Farrell, Bonnie Gunsinger, Meriline Nesbitt, Patricia Thompson, Clayton, Ritchie, Oswald and Austin Stanton. Cherished "Pappy" of Virginia, Richard, Kayla (Jayme), Adam, Brett, Corey, Leeson, Reed, Austin, Allan and Sarah. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Allan's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation was held. Extended family and friends joined us on their electronic devices for a webcast funeral service that was conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel on Tuesday morning, October 13th at 11 o'clock. Private interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour. In memory of Allan, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations Pilonfamily.ca