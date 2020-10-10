1/1
Allan (A.J.) STANTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Retired Millwright - BASF, Arnprior) With sadness, the family announce the passing of Allan "A.J." Stanton at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020; Allan Joseph Cecil Stanton, a proud and longtime farmer from Kinburn was in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Letitia "Tish" (nee Herrick) Stanton. Devoted and proud father of the late Pat Stanton (Louise), Brian, Connie Guay (Leo), Shelley Farrell (Dale), Lynn Stanton (Nas Mohamed), Mark (Sherri) and Heather Millerwood (late Chris). A.J. was the last surviving child of the late Patrick and Mary Ann (nee Carroll) Stanton. Predeceased by siblings: Theresa "Tesse" Farrell, Bonnie Gunsinger, Meriline Nesbitt, Patricia Thompson, Clayton, Ritchie, Oswald and Austin Stanton. Cherished "Pappy" of Virginia, Richard, Kayla (Jayme), Adam, Brett, Corey, Leeson, Reed, Austin, Allan and Sarah. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Allan's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation was held. Extended family and friends joined us on their electronic devices for a webcast funeral service that was conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel on Tuesday morning, October 13th at 11 o'clock. Private interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour. In memory of Allan, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations Pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved