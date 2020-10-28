To extended family, friends and neighbors of the late Allan (AJ) Stanton, our family wish to extend our warmest thank you for your generosity, heartfelt condolences and your wonderful support. It's a great comfort to us as we grieve. We also wish to extend our gratitude to, The Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital staff for their compassionate care, Father John Orban for dad's lovely celebration of life and to The Pilon Funeral Home staff for the attention to detail to personalize our father's memorial service. Thank you again. Stanton family



