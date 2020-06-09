Our Dad passed away in the care of Hospice Prince Edward with his children at his side. He was predeceased by his wife Maggie and his cherished son Paul. He will be greatly missed by his brother Donald (Marlene) of Carleton Place, children Pam Stanley-Barnes (late Ronald) of Picton, Marty (Sharon) of Horton Alabama, Stuart (Maria) of Picton, Laurie of Nanaimo and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, neph-ews and his special friend Jean Fagan. Although a Cabinet Maker by Trade, he spent many years as a furniture mover driving all across North America. He retired to Picton Ontario in 1997 and forged many strong relationships. He had the most enjoyment in being at his trailer camping and partying with all his friends. We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Laura Arul, Dr. Graham Burke, all the staff at Prince Edward Memorial Hospital, all the staff at Hospice Prince Edward, and to the Manor on Loyalist Parkway and their great staff who made our dads last couple of months special even in these trying times. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can give him a send off he would appreciate. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to a charity or cause that has meaning to you in our dads memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to our good friend Kate Sampson in care of Hicks Funeral Home, 2 Centre Street, Picton. www.hicksfuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.