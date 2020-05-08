It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Allison Campbell formerly of the Queensline, who passed away peacefully in Groves Park Lodge Renfrew on Wednesday May 6, 2020 in her 91st year. Allison Campbell nee Dunlop beloved wife of the late Sidney Campbell. Dear mother of David (Donna) Campbell, Helen (late Roy Dale), Ron (Beth) Campbell, Dale (Leonard Lamendeau), Lorne Campbell, Beatty (Jody) Campbell and Vera (Barry Gould). Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by an infant son, 2 sisters Vera Price and Sybil White. Interment Haley Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations to Groves Park Lodge Renfrew Auxiliary would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser-Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions Funeral and Interment Arrangements are Private.



