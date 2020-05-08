Allison Eva Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Allison Campbell formerly of the Queensline, who passed away peacefully in Groves Park Lodge Renfrew on Wednesday May 6, 2020 in her 91st year. Allison Campbell nee Dunlop beloved wife of the late Sidney Campbell. Dear mother of David (Donna) Campbell, Helen (late Roy Dale), Ron (Beth) Campbell, Dale (Leonard Lamendeau), Lorne Campbell, Beatty (Jody) Campbell and Vera (Barry Gould). Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by an infant son, 2 sisters Vera Price and Sybil White. Interment Haley Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations to Groves Park Lodge Renfrew Auxiliary would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser-Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions Funeral and Interment Arrangements are Private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Interment
Haley Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
My condolences to Allison's family. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time. I knew Allison through the Haley United Church Women.
Mary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved