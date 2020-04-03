|
Alois(Al) Ronacher, 87, passed peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Kemptville Hospital. Our hope is that he is now skiing down his beloved Austrian alps, or hiking up the Möselalm. Al was born in Weissbriach, Austria . It is here he learned the trade of a baker, and honed his skills as a practical joker. He came to Canada in 1954 and made Ottawa his new home. Here he met his wife Ursula (Symank) and raised his family Lorna, Gail (Scott Sargent), Ralph (predeceased) and Steve (Christine Mackay). He was loved and will be missed by his 7 grandchildren and extended family both here and back home. Al retired from Northern Telecom as a machinist and post retirement became Grampa fixit. His hobby farm was the perfect outlet for his considerable creative energy and with his wife produced spectacular gardens. Due to the present circumstances a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Kemptville Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 3, 2020