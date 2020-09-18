1/2
Alvin E. "Al" Sandberg
Al passed peacefully away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 68 years. He was the loving and devoted husband of Pauline. Al cherished his children Ryan (Tanya) and Meagan (Chris), and was the proudest papa of Lucy. He is survived by his brother Dave and by Pauline's brothers and sisters Elizabeth, Linda, Marjorie, Lucy, Madonna, Sarah, Edward, Patrick, Robert and Jerry. Al was predeceased by his parents Bruno and Lempi Sandberg, his sisters Marilyn, Carol and Mary Anne, his brother Bruno and by Pauline's brothers Joseph, Frank and Richard. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Al worked as a surveyor for over 50 years and was a dedicated employee of Thomas Cavanagh Construction for over 20. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St W., Perth on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, Perth on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Edward's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Westport. Please know that the church is restricted to 30% capacity, and attendees must wear a mask at all times. In remembrance of Al, contributions to St. Edward's Catholic Church P.O. Box 10, - 11 Concession St. Westport, Ontario K0G 1X0 would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 18, 2020.
