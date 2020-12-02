Amy Murphy died peacefully in the early hours of November 26th as loving family members held her hands. She was just seven weeks short of her 100th birthday. Amy Mary Aletha was born on January 11, 1921, to William and Margaret Slack - an only daughter with five brothers: Jim, Ted, Bill, Maynard and Alf. Both parents worked hard to educate their offspring and instilled the values of honesty, loyalty and perseverance in all their children. Amy graduated from nursing at the Brockville General Hospital in 1942 and married Dr. W.O. (Orm) Murphy in 1945. Then began her career as a doctor's wife and mother to Diane (David Nolting), Mary Lou (John Souter), Orm Jr. (Cathy), Jane (Don Willis) and John (Donnalyn). After their divorce in 1975, Amy's primary goal became keeping her family together, even though most of us were adults by that time. She was very successful, becoming the matriarch of a widespread tribe. She welcomed her many grandchildren for visits and organized several family events each year to keep us connected. The family grew to include: Allison and Kathryn Nolting; Dugald and Jodi, David and Valeria Souter; Michael Murphy; Heather and Meredith Evans; Sam and Ellie Murphy, and six great-grandchildren: Sadie, Norton, Meaghan, Angus, Nea and Benicio. Amy Mary Aletha - a big name for a small lady with a large personality. Amy loved baking, gardening, grandchildren and dogs, country drives and watching sports on television. As a naturally competitive person she excelled at curling, golf and duplicate bridge. She loved her friends and welcomed her children's friends to her home. There was always an extra seat at her table. She was brave, resilient, witty, acerbic and feisty until the end of her life. She gave love generously and received love with gratitude. Amy was proud to be a lifetime member of the Eastern Stars and a Silver Cross Sister, honouring the sacrifice of her brothers Edward (Ted) and William (Bill). She would like us to thank the wonderful staff at Hilltop Manor, Merrickville, for the kindness and empathy they gave to her in her final months. Memorial donations to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Blair and Sons Funeral Home, Smiths Falls. Because of COVID restrictions, there will be a private family service followed by a public Celebration of Life next spring.