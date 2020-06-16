With heavy hearts, the family announces that André passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020. Andre Romeo Payer of Braeside was 75. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Herbert). Dearly loved "Dad" of Shawn (Andrew) of Stittsville. Dear brother of Ghislaine Perneel (Fred) of Glasgow Station. Special brother-in-law of Francis Herbert (Debbie), Dennis Herbert and Malita Herbert. Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Annette Payer; his sister, Muguette McCuaig (late Claude) and his brother-in-law, Larry Herbert (Barb). André's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd, 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will be held at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of André, please consider a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Special thanks to the many doctors, nurses and staff at the Arnprior Hospital for the special care they provided to Andre while he was there. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.