Suddenly at home on February 12, 2020 in his 79th year. Sonny is the loving husband of Beverly (Walsh). Dear father of Debra Batalha (Neil) and step-father to Paula, John and Dean Quattrocchi. He will be missed by his 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sonny is survived by his sister Gerri (John), his step-sister Debbie, and step-brothers Patrick and Bernard (Rosie) as well as his sisters-in-law Marilyn (Earl), Barbara (Art), Shirley (Mike) and Brenda (Bill). Sonny is predeceased by his parents Irven & Marie Sunstrum, his step-father Patrick O'Toole, his first wife Joan, his daughter Sandra Ross, his grandson Anthony and his sister Jackie. Professional services have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Kemptville. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 15, 2020